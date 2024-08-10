Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.46. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
