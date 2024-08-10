Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.46. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

About Nuvectis Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Featured Articles

