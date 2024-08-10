Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 482,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,424,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,802,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,424,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,802,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,500 shares of company stock worth $6,934,650 in the last three months. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

