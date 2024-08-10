Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 2,470,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $332,716,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 211.6% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,213 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 120.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

