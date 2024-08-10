NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.