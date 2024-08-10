Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.17.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
