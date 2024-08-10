Northland Securities Trims Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Target Price to $4.50

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $4.80 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TYGO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 45,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,628. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 79.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

