Northland Capmk Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Select Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 214,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 108,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,910,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 890,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

