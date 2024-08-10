NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.59 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

NN Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NN has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on NN in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NN

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

