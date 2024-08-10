NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.30

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.05, with a volume of 159360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFI shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

