NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

