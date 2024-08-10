News Co. (NWSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

News Trading Up 3.6 %

NWSA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 5,104,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

