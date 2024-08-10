New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.91.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

