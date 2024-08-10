Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $785,254.32 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $633.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.48. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
