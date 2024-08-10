Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.08.

AXON stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.00. 997,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.24. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $371.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

