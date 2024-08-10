Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

COGT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 553,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

