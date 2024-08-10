Navcoin Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $31,661.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008319 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

