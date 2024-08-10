Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 266,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,902. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $565.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
