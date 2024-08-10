National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $807.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

