National Bankshares Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$40.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.58.

ATCO Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at ATCO

Shares of ACO.X stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.55. 173,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.74. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

