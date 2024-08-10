Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.
Murphy Oil Price Performance
Shares of MUR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.25.
Murphy Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
