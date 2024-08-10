MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CFO Buys $345,000.00 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Michael Garis purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MultiPlan stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MultiPlan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its stake in MultiPlan by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Stories

