MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CFO Buys $345,000.00 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Michael Garis purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
MultiPlan stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
