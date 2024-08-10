Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,204,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Morphic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after acquiring an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 297,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,208. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.49. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

