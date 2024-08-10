Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

