Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 388,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jonestrading raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

