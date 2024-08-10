Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.