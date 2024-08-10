MOG Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $517.94 Million (MOG)

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOG Coin has a market capitalization of $517.94 million and $23.75 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MOG Coin Token Profile

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000145 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,145,829.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

