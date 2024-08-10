Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TIGO. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $9,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.