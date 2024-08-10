Michael Todd Walters Sells 3,000 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,376. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

