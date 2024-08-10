MetisDAO Price Tops $33.13 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $196.48 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.13 or 0.00054257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,814.81 or 0.96332445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.50750522 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $8,069,515.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

