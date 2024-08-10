MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $194.66 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $32.82 or 0.00054103 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $194.66 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,686.70 or 0.96744854 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.20469562 USD and is up 9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $12,263,586.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.