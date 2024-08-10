Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.93. 71,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,012. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$53.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

About Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. In other Methanex news, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total transaction of C$92,632.96. Insiders sold a total of 4,788 shares of company stock valued at $325,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.