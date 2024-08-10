Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.42. Approximately 9,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 127.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

