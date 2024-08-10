MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,480.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.33.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,883.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,660.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,625.88. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,909.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

