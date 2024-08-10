McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $671.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $694.00 to $671.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $601.47.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $541.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,197. McKesson has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in McKesson by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

