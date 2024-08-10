MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.75 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.75), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of ($37.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

MBIA Stock Down 3.5 %

MBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 523,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,189. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Insider Activity at MBIA

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $118,155.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

