Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Announces Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Maximus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. 1,273,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.