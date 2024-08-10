Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $742.49

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.49 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 795 ($10.16). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 793 ($10.13), with a volume of 5,088 shares trading hands.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 792.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 744.09. The firm has a market cap of £412.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4,173.68, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Mattioli acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £1,194 ($1,525.88). Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Recommended Stories

