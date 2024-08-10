Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $341.16

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.16 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 316.80 ($4.05), with a volume of 6931108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.03) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.12).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.
Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group
In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.69), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,286,841.30). 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
