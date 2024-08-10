Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRVI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,169,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 238,335 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.