Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 6.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.88. 10,770,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 60,121,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.