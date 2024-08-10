Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

