Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in GSK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in GSK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

