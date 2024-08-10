Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $75,991,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $3,526,000. Tobam increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 754.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %
BLK stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $856.22. 290,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $808.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,959 shares of company stock worth $73,660,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
