Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes $8.76 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 540,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $322,097,000. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,997. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

