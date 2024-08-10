Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes $5.36 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.82.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

EG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.50. The stock had a trading volume of 280,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

