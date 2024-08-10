Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes $4.67 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

