Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 984,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

