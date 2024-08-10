Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,963 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.83. The stock had a trading volume of 597,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,917. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average is $277.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.