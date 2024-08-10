Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 476,978 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 476,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,822,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. 3,336,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

