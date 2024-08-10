Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,680 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,680 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.